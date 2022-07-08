GWR ask passengers to prepare for the heat

Train operator GWR which runs services from Totnes and Ivybridge is warning customers to be prepared for the hot weather if travelling this weekend, with services expected to be busy and journeys possibly taking longer.

With temperatures set to climb and a heatwave warning issued for parts of the UK, GWR is reminding customers to bring water; to cover up (or bring sun screen) and, with the possibility of heat speed restrictions on parts of the network, for journeys to take longer.

As more people are likely to want to take advantage of the hot weather, trains are also set to be much busier.

GWR Customer Service and Operations Director Richard Rowland said:

“We want people to enjoy the hot weather. However, where temperatures could reach 30 degrees outside this can mean more than 50 degrees for the track, and speed restrictions being imposed.

“Passengers should take some sensible precautions, be prepared for journeys taking longer, and it is likely our trains will be in more demand, so allow plenty of time for your journey and check before setting out.”