Following the success of its first event in August 2024, Devon Makers Market is thrilled to announce its first creative event of 2025—a two-day Spring Makers Market at the beautiful Sturtlebury Barn near Loddiswell on Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, from 10 AM to 4 PM.
Up to twenty invited makers will take part, offering a stunning selection of handmade creations that showcase the quality of their craft. Expect a diverse range of work, including printmaking, jewellery, feltwork, illustration, paper art, metalwork, ceramics, pyrography, chocolates, and flowers.
The event runs daily from 10 AM to 4 PM, with free parking available. Visitors can enjoy refreshments, both indoor and outdoor seating, and the opportunity to explore the garden.