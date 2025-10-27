Pupils, parents and staff at Harbertonford Primary School, part of the Link Academy Trust, gathered at St Peter’s Church in Harbertonford for a joyful Harvest Festival.
The children shared thoughtful reflections on the meaning of harvest and the school’s core values, accompanied by beautiful singing that filled the church.
The pupils performed a range of songs, including the autumn classic ‘Califlowers Fluffy.’
Staff praised the pupils for their enthusiasm and the families for their support.
The event also included a collection for Totnes Food Bank, with families giving generously to support local people in need.
Stepping Stones Totnes CIC operates the local food bank serving Totnes and the wider TQ9 area.
Based at St John’s Church in Bridgetown, the organisation provides essential support to individuals and families, offering store cupboard food, toiletries, and household items.
Support can be given as a one-off emergency parcel or for a longer period with a referral from agencies such as Citizens Advice, schools, doctors, or social workers.
Following the service, the school’s PTFA hosted a bake sale that raised £120 for future school projects.
Parents and pupils enjoyed homemade cakes and treats, rounding off the half term with a wonderful sense of togetherness.
Harbertonford Primary School is a vibrant and exciting place and staff place a strong emphasis on the importance of their Christian ethos, family and community.
They believe passionately that every child is unique and aim to help them discover their potential and enable them to fulfil it, whilst valuing their individuality and developing the whole child.
Jack Pemberton, Headteacher of Harbertonford Primary School PTFA said:
“Our Harvest Festival is a special moment in the school year, a time to reflect on our values of compassion and belonging.
“The children showed these in abundance, from their performances to their support for others through the food bank collection.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.