Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 34-year-old wanted man from Plymouth with links to Ivybridge.
Matthew Dinnacombe is wanted in connection to a report of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate Dinnacombe, and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Dinnacombe is described as being a white male, around 5ft 7ins tall, with short brown hair.
Anyone who sees Dinnacombe is asked to not approach him, but call to 999, quoting 50250260112
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.