Following the announcement of the closure of Lloyds in Ivybridge, LINK carried out an Access to Cash assessment, which found that Ivybridge will still have access to cash even when the bank closes.
Whilst this is positive, local MP Rebecca Smith is interested in hearing your specific concerns about your access to banking services when Lloyds closes.
She has launched a short survey to hear from Ivybridge residents about their concerns surrounding access to banking services.
Rebecca is also working with Ivybridge Town Council and the Ivybridge Chamber of Commerce on this and will of course share feedback and next steps in due course.
You can fill in the survey by visiting: https://www.rebecca-smith.org.uk/campaigns/rebecca-launches-survey-hear-ivybridge-residents-about-banking-and-postal-services
