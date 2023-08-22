POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 38-year-old Phillip Brandariz who was last seen at 7.30pm at Exeter St David’s Train Station on Monday, August 21.
Phillip is described as white, 38 years of age, 5ft 9ins tall, with dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing a camouflage T-shirt, blue tracksuit trousers and trainers. He has a little bit of a stubble beard and is missing a front tooth.
A police spokesperson said: 'If you have any information that could assist police with their inquiries, please contact 101 with the log number 941 of 21/08/2023.'