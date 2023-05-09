HEDGEHOG charity stalwart Judy Thomson was crowned Coronation Champion during King Charles III’s celebrations last weekend.
The co-founder of Prickles in a Pickle Hedgehog and Wildlife Hospital in Stoke Fleming said she was “stunned, surprised and proud” to be one of 500 champions chosen from 5000 nominees nationwide. Launched by the Royal Voluntary Service the champion status celebrates the work of extraordinary volunteers across the UK.
Judy was awarded a certificate signed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla and a beautiful lapel brooch bearing the official Coronation emblem. She was also invited to the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle last Sunday, which she attended with her partner and co-founder of Prickles in a Pickle, Alan Pook.
She said: “We were worried we might not be able to attend - Arranging cover for the hedgehog hospital, care for dogs and horses, along with booking travel and accommodation at such short notice seemed like an impossible task. However, family, friends and volunteers rallied round and we made it up to Windsor for the big event- and what an event it was!”
Judy and Alan were seated in a stand next to the Royal Box and they said they were “blown away” by the spectacular event.
Judy said: “It was stunning and awesome – the experience of a lifetime” and Alan added: “It was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced”.
Judy is keen to acknowledge the success of Prickles in a Pickle is due to the support of Alan and the volunteers. She added: “It might be my name on the document but it is Alan and the Prickles in a Pickle team that allow this work to continue”.