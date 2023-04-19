South Hams Newspapers are seeking a talented freelance journalist to join their team on a temporary basis, from three to five days a week.
The successful candidate will have a passion for journalism and a proven track record in the industry.
Past experience in journalism is essential, while prior knowledge of our patch (Kingsbridge, Totnes, Ivybridge and Dartmouth) is preferable.
The ideal candidate will have an excellent eye for detail and be able to deliver accurate, engaging and informative articles to a high standard, both for print and online and be social media savvy.
This is a hybrid office and home-based role.
The successful candidate will be expected to cover a range of news stories and events across our patch, and expenses and mileage will be paid.
A competitive daily rate will be offered.
To apply for the role, please email your CV and a covering note to editor, Alison Stephenson, at [email protected]
Please do not hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions regarding the role.