How we celebrated the Jubilee in Dartmouth and Kingswear

Dartmouth and Kingswear partied for four days to celebrate HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

There were fireworks, lighting of beacons, processions, picnics with Pimm’s and marmalade sandwiches, street parties, tea parties fit for a Queen, and a floodlit naval college to commemorate where The Queen first met her Prince. Not even the rain could dampen spirits as some outdoor events were hastily moved indoors and everyone partied on.

After months of planning, communities on both sides of the water shared in the fun and events.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Mandy Webber, chairman of Dartmouth Jubilee Working Group, said: “All in all it’s been a great success, we’re very happy. Even though the weather looked bad on Sunday we managed to finish with our Jubilee Party in the Park at Coronation Park. It was eight months of hard work to get it out there – big thanks to the working group and all the other volunteers. We’re really pleased with the support over the four days from the locals and the naval college. It really was a Jubilee to remember.”

Sarah Oakley, Captain of Britannia Royal Naval College, said the college participated in a parade through the town on Thursday, supported the beacon lighting, attended church services around the county, and held a special event of music and fireworks on the parade ground in the college on Saturday evening.

She added: “On behalf of all the staff and officer cadets at BRNC, we were delighted to be able to support the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend. We’re fortunate Her Majesty the Queen has visited BRNC many times and we fondly recall those events, such as the time she first met her future husband, Prince Philip, in the captain’s garden, her visit when Prince Charles was under training and when she has taken the salute at Lord High Admiral’s Divisions. She has set the standard for service to the country, and we hope, in some small way, to follow her outstanding example.”

Packed Jubilee markets and live music events were held in The Old Market Square and Royal Avenue Gardens. Dartmouth Visitor Centre set up a bar outside its premises, serving Pimm’s and cocktails, and a face painting stall.

Centre manager Theresa Gunn said: “The weather could have co-operated a bit more but, overall, people were really enjoying themselves. Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne is an amazing reign and we at the visitor centre were proud to celebrate it. The events kicked off in Royal Avenue Gardens with the Jubilee opening ceremony, music over the next few days and many people picnicking. It was wonderful to see the depth of everyone’s appreciation for the monarch…it wasn’t just about having a party.”

Lynne Maurer, chairman of Kingswear Parish Council, was spotted with The Queen at the back of the lower ferry, while making her way over to Dartmouth. Cllr Maurer said Kingswear had a fantastic Jubilee.

She added: “Not even the threat of inclement weather could dampen the enthusiasm of the intrepid residents of Kingswear. From the able-bodied young men who brought the flame from Dartmouth to Kingswear’s Beacon, where Oscar Jones did the honours; the cruise along our beautiful River Dart; the wonderful tea for our sprightly senior citizens; to our hastily reorganised Party in the...village hall, Kingswear smiled, laughed, drank, ate cake and had a thoroughly wonderful time. Thanks to all who provided, volunteered and attended. What a blast!”