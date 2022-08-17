Huge crowds celebrate return of village show
RECORD crowds enjoyed fun and frolics in the blazing sunshine at Rattery Garden Show and Sports Day.
The popular event was opened by long-standing resident and talented horticulturalist, Dot Underhill, and boasted a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.
Local residents battled it out in more than 100 fruit, vegetable, baking and art competitions, while younger villagers showcased their home-grown talents in the 13 children’s categories.
Other attractions including hook-a-duck, coconut shy, hoopla, welly-wanging and the hotly contested crockery smash.
Jim Thompson displayed a range of his classic vehicles alongside those showcased by fellow members of the Devon Vintage Car Club, including a Crossley 1924 which carried the Duke and Duchess of York – the future King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother – during their visit to Rotorua, New Zealand in 1927.
Sporty youngsters took part in dozens of races including egg and spoon, three-legged and sack races, with some even joining the adults for a gruelling, hilly cross country run.
In a nail biting finish, Rattery’s Kit Freeman was narrowly pipped to the post in a sprint finish by Jamie Gill of Newton Abbot, while 10-year-old Poppy Dayment of Rattery showed true stamina to claim the female trophy.
Show chairman Andy Burdge said: “After two years of the pandemic people have missed having fun with their friends and relations, and judging by the record turnout and the gorgeous weather here, they have done just that.
“It was a great day and I must thank the many people in the village who have helped in so many ways.”
