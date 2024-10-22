It’s been revealed human remains have been found in Beesands.
Police were alerted on Monday October 14 following reports of what appeared to be human bone fragments being discovered by a building contractor while working on a property in Beesands.
These are currently being examined by a Forensic Archaeologist and Anthropologist to confirm their age.
A guard was initially put in place while the items were recovered.
HM Coroner has been informed of the discovery and police expect the examinations to be concluded by the end of the year.