Do you know someone who has served the town of Kingsbridge in a unique way and deserves recognition?
Who in the community made a difference to you in the past year?
Kingsbridge Town Council is asking people to nominate an individual and/or community group that they feel should be recognised for their good works.
The initiative is designed for people who give their time freely to enrich the lives of their community and whose initiatives or fundraising activities have made a positive difference to the town.
The organisers say they are talking about all activity, big or small, from all kinds of people: a friend, work colleague, neighbour, or volunteer.
They do not want to limit the scope.
The concept is for the Kingsbridge community to elect their own champions with as few rules and conditions involved as possible.
All nomiators need to do is to complete a nomination form which can be downloaded from www.kingsbridge.gov.uk,
Alternatively they can pick one up from the Kingsbridge Town Council Offices at Quay House, call 01548 853296, or email [email protected].
Nomination forms will also be available from the library, Kingsbridge Information Centre, and a few shops in Fore Street.
The organisers say it will only take nominators a few minutes to submit their nomination so it’s time to start thinking who they would like to nominate.
The deadline for applications is Friday, March 15.