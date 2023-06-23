FIREFIGHTERS have released a series of photos from an incident in Modbury, which saw a post-ramming vehicle become engulfed in flames.
Alongside their colleagues from Ivybridge Fire Station, crew from Buckfastleigh Fire Station found themselves in the California Cross area of Modbury where a post-ramming vehicle had caught fire a field.
Crews utilised a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire, replenishing their water supplies from a water bowser mobilised from Plympton Fire Station.
The fire had also spread to some of the surrounding hedgerow.
Having dealt with the remains of the fire, crews disconnected the electrics and cast a thermal imaging camera over the remains of the vehicle to check for hotspots before leaving it safely with the farmer.