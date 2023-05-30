Although she is shortly to be exhibiting some of her work at Birdwood House, Totnes resident for several years, Janey will be leaving the town to live nearer family.
Her departure will be felt not only in local artists’ circles, but also at Totnes Image Bank (IB). Janey’s friendly face has been regularly seen supervising the office, welcoming locals and visitors alike.
Janey will be sorely missed, bringing her volunteer’s role as did, her local knowledge and post-doctoral expertise in fine art, environmental art and printing.
Janey will be remembered above all for her exhibition of IB images at the Town Library, her weekly contribution with Ken Prout to Totnes Times’ Peep at the Past feature and her monthly selection of images for the Totnes Directory.
‘Someone of Janey’s talent and skills will be hard for Totnes Image Bank to replace,’ said Totnes Image Bank secretary Derek Meacher, “but if anyone wishes to perform any part of Janey’s role, and can spare three hours in the IB Office on a Tuesday or Friday, they should contact me or any of the other trustees, at the IB Office in Town Mill or at [email protected]