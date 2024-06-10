What could be finer than a summer evening cruise on the Dart - a guest invitation from the Harbour Master aboard the Dart Explorer for a river inspection trip from Dartmouth to Totnes and back.

It was a chance to enjoy some stunning scenery.

Three yachts moored alongside in Dartmouth
Amongst the things to see were a wonderful three-mast sailing ship, some classic Fife-designed superyachts which were there for the Richard Mille Cup.

Up river was the first piece of Anthony Garratt’s iceberg installation.

A piece of Anthony Garratt's iceberg installation
An unscheduled sight was a seal basking on a pontoon.

The beautiful village of Dittisham
We passed the stunning and colourful village of Dittisham and caught sight of both Agatha Christie’s summer house Greenway which was surrounded by trees and Sharpham House.

Sharpham House
Then a brief stop at Totnes before we turned around and headed back to Dartmouth.

A very interesting and enjoyable evening on the South Hams main waterway.