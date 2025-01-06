We are being asked to take part in Puma Donation Day on Saturday January 11 to help Puma Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid.
It will be the charity’s 30th aid trip.
They are looking for medicines including cough, cold and flu treatments, Calpol and children's medicines, thermal wear, candles, lanterns, handmade quilted blankets, camping stoves and gas,
camping heaters, generators, animal, gloves, sleeping bags, food, power bags, hot water bottles, dog beds, spanner sets, generators, torches, food, bed socks, animal medicines, welding equipment, nappies and gloves.
Collections in the South Hams are being made from the Rose and Crown car park in Yealmpton between 11.15am and 11.45am and The Cornwood Inn at Cornwood between 12.15pm and 12.45pm.
You can contact the organisers on 07747 444963.