Mayflower Post Office opened last Friday (April 11) at the new location of SPAR Mayflower at 1 Mayflower Close Townstal.
The Townstal Post office on Townstal Road closed last November.
The opening hours are 8am to 8pm seven days a week.
This is significantly longer than the opening hours previously offered with later closing time.
Similar products and services are available as before but excluding Euro Travel Money.
Post Office Partner Account Manager, Adam Shillcock, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community, and we are delighted to have a new home for Mayflower branch. The longer daily open hours from early until late will make it much easier for customers to visit.”