Awards for the first Ivybridge Business Awards have been presented at the Ivybridge Annual Town meeting.

Over 1,000 voters in each round, and more than 130 businesses were nominated.

The winners are: Favourite Shop Award: The Ivybridge Bookshop

Favourite Food & Drink Destination Award: Country Maid sandwich bar

Favourite Service Company Award: Ink Inn Tattoo Studio

Best Customer Service: Ink Inn Tattoo Studio

Honourable mentions:

Favourite Shop shortlist: Erme View Pet Supplies, Ivybridge Butchers, Jaz Interiors, Nature’s Larder, The Cut Label

Favourite Food and Drink Destination shortlist: Freddie's Coffee Shop, Ivybridge Brewing Company, Rochelles River Cafe

Stu's at Ivybridge, Trehill Arms

Favourite Service Company Shortlist: Goodbodies Ltd., Revelations Hair, Serenity Hair Studio

The Ivy Hair Lounge, The Ivybridge Vet

Best Customer Service Shortlist: Freddie’s Coffee Shop, Goodbodies Ltd. Serenity Hair Studio, Stu’s at Ivybridge and The Old Smithy Inn.