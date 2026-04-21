Senior RNLI lifeguards Noah Hindley and Matt Pyman have been awarded the prestigious Alison Saunders Award in recognition of their courage, skill, and professionalism during an exceptionally challenging multi‑agency rescue in storm conditions in late September 2024.
The incident involved RNLI lifeguard teams at Bantham and Sedgewell Cove, who were alerted by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) following reports of a person in the water near Burgh Island.
A significant multi‑agency response was initiated, including Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team and Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team, Salcombe RNLI Lifeboat, and two Coastguard Rescue Helicopters.
Noah and Matt responded from Bantham aboard the Rescue Watercraft (RWC).
Noah demonstrated immense skill in operating the RWC in extremely demanding conditions, successfully navigating to the scene.
On arrival, the casualty was located approximately 300 metres from where they had entered the water, trapped in a rocky cove and clinging to the rocks after being repeatedly battered by large waves.
Matt entered the water and swam into the cove to reach the casualty.
Despite being repeatedly smashed around by the surf, he was able to reach them, provide calm reassurance, and expertly guide them to safety.
Having only recently qualified as Rescue Watercraft operators, Noah and Matt demonstrated outstanding skill, courage, and professionalism throughout the incident.
Their actions clearly reflect the high standard of training delivered by the RNLI.
In recognition of their actions, Noah and Matt were presented with the Alison Saunders Award by RNLI Chief Executive Peter Sparkes. Sponsored by retired RNLI Deputy Chair Alison Saunders MBE, the award is presented annually for a single notable rescue across the UK and Channel Islands, recognising exceptional bravery and skill demonstrated by RNLI lifeguards.
In addition, the pair were invited to attend a Public Sector Reception at 10 Downing Street, hosted by the Prime Minister, where they represented the RNLI alongside Lifeboat crews, members of the Armed Forces, NHS, care sector, and other frontline services.
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