Salcombe ALB (all-weather lifeboat) was launched at 10pm on Thursday, April 2 following a Mayday call from a 90-metre vessel, 40 miles south of Salcombe.
The vessel was carrying six people, one of whom required urgent medical attention because of an incident onboard.
Upon arrival, the lifeboat stayed on standby while a paramedic from Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 924 was lowered onto the ship.
After assessing the injured crew member’s condition, it was decided to airlift him to Derriford Hospital.
A Dutch warship stood by and waited for the arrival of a tug to take care of the vessel and its remaining crew.
The Salcombe ALB was stood down and returned to station, arriving at 3.30am where she was refuelled and prepared for future operations.
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