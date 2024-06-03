Martin Allison, Director of Home Instead Ivybridge, said: “At Home Instead we strive to provide outstanding care while giving back to the local community. Gaining recognition for our efforts is a real honour. It goes without saying that none of this would be possible without the ongoing dedication from the whole team at Home Instead Ivybridge, as well as the clients we serve on a daily basis. We have an exceptionally committed team of care professionals who go above and beyond for our clients. Thank you for all of the support.”