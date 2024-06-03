An Ivybridge-based care company has celebrated three consecutive wins in recent weeks.
Home Instead Ivybridge was given a, '5 Star Employer' award, gained an outstanding CQC rating, and was named a top 20 home care provider in the South West.
The '5 Star Employer' award was given by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz.
Employees and clients of the care company were invited to take part in an anonymous survey that asked questions about staff and client satisfaction.
According to the survey results, 100 per cent of clients said they felt Home Instead has an excellent understanding of their care needs, while 100 per cent felt the company takes an interest in them as a person. Additionally, 100 per cent of care professionals said they felt motivated to go the extra mile, with 100 per cent saying they would recommend Home Instead as a great place to work.
The Devon-based company also received an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission.
They were praised by the CQC for the "exceptionally person-centred and focused care", “comprehensive care plans”, and “exceptional management”.
The company is also proud to be a top 20 home care provider in the South West of England. The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, the UK’s top home care reviews site, dubbed by many as the "TripAdvisor for home care".
The reviews were given by people that Home Instead cares for, and their loved ones.
With a review score of 10 out of 10, the company comes second in Devon.
Martin Allison, Director of Home Instead Ivybridge, said: “At Home Instead we strive to provide outstanding care while giving back to the local community. Gaining recognition for our efforts is a real honour. It goes without saying that none of this would be possible without the ongoing dedication from the whole team at Home Instead Ivybridge, as well as the clients we serve on a daily basis. We have an exceptionally committed team of care professionals who go above and beyond for our clients. Thank you for all of the support.”