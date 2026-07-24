The Ivybridge Community College 2025 – 2026 Aspiring Scholars Programme concluded with a final celebration, bringing together students from all year groups who took part throughout the academic year.
The Aspiring Scholars Programme is designed to inspire and support students in pursuing ambitious academic pathways beyond college, whilst providing exceptional opportunities to develop their confidence, character and wider skills.
During the final session, students reflected on their achievements and personal growth.
Successes included becoming more confident in lessons, independently arranging work experience placements and visiting Parliament to gain first-hand insight.
Deputy Principal Nichola Offer, who has worked with the group throughout the year, said: "It has been a privilege to lead the Aspiring Scholars Programme this year and to see our students grow in confidence, ambition, and self-belief.
“One of our key aims has been to break down barriers by showing students that Oxbridge, leading universities and other ambitious pathways are genuinely within their reach.
“We are also fortunate to have alumni who have gone on to achieve similar things, which is a reminder that these opportunities are not reserved for the privileged, but are open to young people from all backgrounds.
“Their enthusiasm, determination, and willingness to embrace new challenges have been inspiring and I am incredibly proud of all they have achieved.
“I hope they leave the programme knowing that with hard work and belief in themselves, there are no limits to what they can accomplish.
“If anyone wants to get involved next year, please look out for the notices in the bulletin next year.
“It would be great to see others get involved and it's never too early to explore aspirations."
The College has now broken up for the Summer Holiday.
Years 7,11 and 12 will return for the Autumn Term on Friday, September 4 and all other years on Monday, September 7.
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