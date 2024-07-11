The Ivybridge Community Economic Plan consultation ran from November 1 to February 29 providing the opportunity for the Ivybridge community to share what they want and need for their town.
The results have now been made public.
The aim of the plan is to help shape the next chapter for Ivybridge and for many years to come.
Almost 3,000 people visited the website, there were 544 respondents making 904 contributions.
The Town Steering Group who are leading the project have reviewed all the results, identifying emerging topics and common trends.
From these topics four task groups have been set up which are: Transport, Public Realm, Young People’s Services and Business Marketing.
They will work with local partners, Ivybridge Town Council and SHDC to develop short, medium and long-term projects.
This projects with a vision statement for the town will feed into the plan.
Visit: https://tinyurl.com/yc2sykh5