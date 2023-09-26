Our outgoing Clerk of 3 years, Jonathan Parsons will be leaving the Clerking world for ventures new. Prior to taking the role of Town Clerk for Ivybridge, he worked for 8 years as Business Manager for the Council’s Watermark building, helping to make it the fantastic community asset it is today. Mayor, Councillor Alan Spencer said “Jonathan has been so instrumental these past 11 years in shaping the Watermark, and providing positive constructive input into the town council, it will be very sad to see him leave, but I am ever so excited to welcome Kate as our new Town Clerk, with a fresh set of eyes and extensive clerking experience, the future is bright for Ivybridge”.