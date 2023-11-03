Ivybridge Leisure Centre has won Centre of the Year at the recent UK active awards, thanks to votes from leisure centre users.
The award was open to any UK club or Centre, and focused on how successfully the centre has met the needs of their customers and the local community over the past 12 months.
Fusion Lifestyle is really proud of the team at Ivybridge Leisure Centre who have worked tirelessly to form partnerships with organisations to offer affordable and sustainable activity in their community.
The team at Ivybridge pioneered a free membership scheme for Ukrainian refugees, funded by South Hams District Council’s Homes for Ukraine government grant.
Furthermore, grants from Devon County Council’s Innovation Fund provided one to one Special Education needs and disabilities swimming lessons. Allowing the team at Ivybridge to train more teachers with specialist knowledge of working with SEND and disabled children, giving SEND children the same opportunity to learn a lifesaving skill.
In the community, the Ivybridge Exercise on referral scheme offered a 12-week physical activity programme for residents over the age of 18 who had been inactive or moderately inactive with a medical condition. The team offered seated exercise taster sessions in the Ivybridge Library, helping to warm up those challenged with heating bills - as part of their ‘Warm Spaces’ campaign.
The exercise on referral programme has gone from strength to strength and this summer the team partnered with the Libraries in South Hams and West Devon to offer a free child swim to all those who complete the Summer Reading Challenge with their local library. Children in care also enjoy swimming and soft play for free.
South Hams District Council Council’s Executive Member for Community Services; Operations and Leisure, Cllr Victor Abbott, joined the congratulations: “This award is truly great news for Ivybridge Leisure Centre and the Fusion Lifestyle team. We’re extremely proud of the work that South Hams District Council has done to fund the Ukraine Membership Scheme for Ukrainian residents. We worked in partnership with the Ivybridge centre’s leisure team to help bring the scheme to life. It’s a fantastic scheme which offers affordable health and wellbeing opportunities, along with an inbuilt support network for our Ukrainian friends, in Ivybridge and also across the District.
“We enjoy an excellent relationship with Fusion and with the Ivybridge Leisure Centre team. They are very keen to work with their community which is always wonderful news.”
Anthony Cawley, CEO of Fusion Lifestyle, commented: “We’re so proud of this win and of our team at Ivybridge Leisure Centre. This is a very special industry award, and the win is even more important to us knowing that it was voted for by our customers. The team at the centre are passionate and really care about their community. They have a real determination and enthusiasm to offer the very best opportunities to everyone in the community so they can stay fit and healthy, whatever their ability. We hope news of this win will encourage even more local residents to visit the centre, meet the team and make the most of the facilities on offer.”
For more information on what Ivybridge leisure centre has to offer visit their website, https://www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/ivybridge-leisure-centre/