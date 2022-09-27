Ivybridge Literary festival set to be a page-turner
Subscribe newsletter
The first ever literary festival to be held in the Ivybridge area is due to take place at local community hub The Clay Factory, nr Ivybridge, on October 15 and 16. It is a collaboration between Alison Huntingford, (South Hams Authors Network), Jamila Hanan (Artmoor Haven) and Cluna Donnelly (Creating Wellbeing).
The South Hams Authors Network is a not-for-profit group to allow authors who are serious about publishing their work, or are already published, to exchange ideas and contacts. They hold monthly meetings in Ivybridge, often with guest speakers.
Set just outside the historic market townon the edge of Dartmoor, The Clay Factory is an innovative project to turn a former industrial site into a community hub for businesses, organisations, arts, food & events. Parking is free.
The opening talk of the festival will be given by special guest Justin Leigh (of BBC TV and radio fame) and he will also be announcing the competition results later in the day. The rest of the festival promises to be equally interesting with talks on crime writing, historical fiction, romance, publishing, spy thrillers, poetry and more. There is also a strong wellbeing theme in keeping with the ethos of The Clay Factory itself. Authors taking part include: Stephanie Austin, Elizabeth Ducie, Julian Mitchell, Richard Handy and Mary McClarey to name but a few. There is also a children’s area with activities going on all day for the little ones, including music, rhyme, illustration, natural health and story-telling. Well-known children’s authors participating include Clare Helen Welsh, Fiona Barker and Plymouth based arts collective Wonder Zoo. Organiser Alison Huntingford said: “I believe this literary festival is unique because it has something for everyone. There are illustration workshops for those more inclined to the visual, plus poetry, and an ‘open mic’ area for those who just want to get up and have a go at reading from their own work. There will also be cosy corners for those who love books to sit and chat about their favourites. We have tried to cater for everyone.”
They certainly have, and what’s more, the whole event is free to attend. However, the free tickets need to be booked and are going fast. Spaces are limited on the talks and workshops so get your bookings in now. Simply visit the website: https://dartmooredge.co.uk
Address: The Clay Factory, Redlake Trading Estate, David’s Lane, Ivybridge PL21 0EZ
Saturday Schedule (Adults)
10am Doors Open
10.15am – 10.45am Opening Talk one: Justin Leigh (BBC presenter) - ‘My Life in the Spotlight’
10.45am - 12.00 noon Workshop 1: Illustrate a Poem (The Art Playground will be open for the rest of the event to continue working on illustrations)
10.45am– 12.45pm Workshop two: Anne Aubin Therapeutic Writing – ‘Writing Your Way Out of Illness, Trauma and Pain’
11.00am - 3.30pm Open Mic in RedPod Café
11.00am – 12.00 noon Talk two: Alison Huntingford - ‘Using Your Family History to Write Fiction’
11.00am – 12.00 noon Talk three: Elizabeth Ducie - ‘More Murder in Coombesford’
12.00 noon – 1pm Lunch Break
1pm – 1.45pm Poetry competition recitals and results announced by Justin Leigh
1.45pm – 3.45pm Workshop four David Woolley Poetry – ‘A Fresh Look & A Fresh Listen’
1.45pm – 2.45pm Talk four: Julian Mitchell - ‘Confessions of a Novice Writer’
3pm – 4pm Talk five: Mary McClarey - ‘Creating a Novel Using One’s Own Life Experiences’
4pm Day End
Sunday Schedule (Adults)
10am Doors Open
10.15am – 11.15pm Talk one: Abigail Yardimci - ‘Life Is Yours – An Authors Talk & Meditation for an Awake Heart’
10.15am – 11.15am Talk two: Tony Rea - ‘Writing Historical Fiction: Problems, Pitfalls and Possibilities’
10.30am - 3.30pm Open Mic in RedPod Café
10.30am– 12.30pm Workshop 1: Elizabeth Ducie - ‘Which Route Should I Take Towards Publication?’
11.30am – 12.30pm Talk three: Mary Georgina de Grey - ‘Writing Romance’
11.30am – 12.30pm Talk four: Stephanie Austin - ‘Turning to Crime’
12.30pm – 1pm Lunch Break
1pm – 1.30pm Raffle Draw
1pm– 2.30pm Workshop two: Richard Handy - ‘Writing a Spy Thriller: The Secret Deals, Espionage and Real History Behind The Wolfsberg Deception.’
1.30pm – 2.30pm Talk five: Lawrence McPartlin - ‘Why Poetry?’
1.30pm – 3.30pm Workshop three: Liz Scott - ‘Unleashing the Voice of Women’
2.45pm – 3.30pm Workshop four: Biku Ghosh - ‘From the Beginning to Somewhere – Tell and Script Your Own Story about Living with Disability’
2.45pm – 3.45pm Talk 6: Lily Style - ‘Nelson’s Descendants in South Brent’
4pm Event End
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |