South Hams District Council has awarded a contract for works at Woodlands Park (The Spinney) and St John’s Close Play Areas in Ivybridge.
Both play areas are set to get new play equipment, thanks to funding from South Hams District Council.
A public consultation was carried out to find out the community’s preferences for the new play equipment at Woodlands Park (The Spinney) through onsite posters and social media promotion, linked to an online questionnaire. The results showed the community’s desire for both a climbing frame and a zip wire.
At St John’s Close, an existing climbing frame which has reached the end of its life will be replaced. The equipment at both sites will primarily cater for children of primary school age.
Following a competitive tender process, experienced playground design company, Kompan, have been awarded the contract to install the equipment at both sites.
They produce long lasting and high quality playgrounds and their designs were felt to best meet the needs of the community.
The total cost of the works is £52,000. The works at St John’s Close will be funded as part of the Capital Play Parks Renewal Scheme and the works at Woodlands Park will be funded from planning development funds (Section 106 funds) from the nearby Harford Mews development.
Work is expected to take place over the winter and take around three weeks. Notices will be put up in the parks before the work commences.
South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Health and Wellbeing, Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, said: “I am thrilled that the Council is able to provide funding for this new play equipment and create opportunities for important outdoor play for children in the area.
“We’re also glad to have agreed a contract with Kompan, who have a proven track record in delivering high quality play equipment for children. I look forward to the spring, when this equipment will be a great incentive to encourage children outdoors again after the cold winter months.”
Senior Marketing Specialist of Kompan, Stephan Woodd, said: “KOMPAN were delighted to be chosen to supply and install these wonderful community projects in Ivybridge and look forward to seeing the play equipment being used and enjoyed for years to come.”