An Ivybridge postman is hoping to raise as much money as possible for Prostate Cancer UK by releasing a charity Christmas single. Nick Hargraves whose stage name is Eddie Mackerel has chosen the charity as prostate cancer is the number one killer of men.
Nick says: “I raised over £600 a couple of years ago by running marathons in my underpants and this year I’ll be donating all the proceeds from my Christmas song to the charity.
“Some of my mates from the Post Office appear in the video which has been shot around Ivybridge.
“I’ve always been interested in singing and songwriting but not professionally.”
Nick’s aim is to raise awareness of the disease as the earlier it is diagnosed the better. According to to the NHS, signs of prostate cancer include: needing to pee more frequently, often during the night, needing to rush to the toilet, difficulty in starting to pee (hesitancy), straining or taking a long time while peeing, weak flow, feeling that your bladder has not emptied fully, blood in urine or semen.
The song is called ‘I still believe in Santa’ and you can hear it by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5bjPKuxZ_w