A talented cast of 40 Ivybridge Community College students recently delivered three performances of the Upper School College production, Little Shop of Horrors.
Directed by their peri musical theatre and drama teacher, Sophie Hocking, the cast comprised of students from Year 10 to Year 13.
Little Shop of Horrors is a popular horror-comedy rock musical about a nerdy florist named Seymour who finds a mysterious, blood-thirsty plant, named Audrey II, that promises him fame and fortune.
A spokesperson for Ivybridge Community College said: “We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone for their support.
“ Following this success, we are already looking forward to the Key Stage 3 College production of Aladdin in July.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.