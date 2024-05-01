There’s good news for the people of Ivybridge.
We understand from the Chairman of the local branch of the Royal British Legion Dermot Roberts and Cllr Victor Abbott that repair work on the damaged war memorial on Fore Street should begin on May 15.
It is hoped that it will be completed in time for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6.
The D-Day commemorations are especially important here in the South Hams given the Operation Tiger rehearsals centred on Slapton.
There were fears that the work wouldn’t be completed until just before the November remembrance events.
The War Memorial was first built in 1922 in memory of local people who died in the First World War.
It was damaged by an articulated lorry in January.
The Ivybridge Branch meetings of the Royal British Legion normally take place on the first Wednesday of the month at the Constitutional Club.