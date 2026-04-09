The Breast Cancer Support Group is held at Dartmouth Caring, Health & Wellbeing Centre, Dartmouth, every first Wednesday of the month from 5.30pm to 7pm.
This amazing, brave and caring group of ladies come together to support and help each other with shared experience, sometimes with a few tears but often with lots of laughter and cake too supplied by Rachel Evans.
At the April meeting Laura for gave a talk on Menopause and Cancer Support.
Anyone who is affected by breast cancer are very welcome to come along.
You can find Dartmouth Caring Health and Wellbeing Centre on Wessex Way in Dartmouth TQ6 0JL.
You can call Dartmouth Caring on 01803 835384 or facilitator Dawn Whiteley on 07710 622896.
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