There will be a Sunset Bat Walk at Bidewell Brook on May 14 supported by the National Lottery.

If you'd like to know what to expect on a bat walk, you can join the online session on May 7 from 12pm to 1pm at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bctevents/2143715

These events are being run as part of the Connecting People and Landscapes in a Changing Climate project, which brings together farmers, landowners and communities across the South-West and beyond to create a more resilient landscape in the face of a changing climate.

The walk is free and is on Thursday, May 14 at 8.30pm at Bidewell Brook in Dartington.