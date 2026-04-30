There will be a Sunset Bat Walk at Bidewell Brook on May 14 supported by the National Lottery.
If you'd like to know what to expect on a bat walk, you can join the online session on May 7 from 12pm to 1pm at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bctevents/2143715
These events are being run as part of the Connecting People and Landscapes in a Changing Climate project, which brings together farmers, landowners and communities across the South-West and beyond to create a more resilient landscape in the face of a changing climate.
The walk is free and is on Thursday, May 14 at 8.30pm at Bidewell Brook in Dartington.
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