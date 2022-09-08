The theme of the piece is about a group of women banding together to buy a sofa for total strangers, simply because it might offer a crumb of comfort to those suffering bereavement. There’s nothing big or dramatic about their aim; they just want to help fellow human beings in their suffering. These fun-loving women are inspiring and joyful as they try and make a difference in their middle years. All in the memory of the Man who wrote of them, “The flowers of Yorkshire are like the women of Yorkshire. Every stage of their growth has its own beauty. But the last phase is always the most Glorious.”