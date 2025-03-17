The West Alvington Horticultural Society held its 23rd Spring show last Saturday in the village hall, with a beautiful array of colourful daffodils, camellias, floral art, handicrafts, photography and creative junior exhibits.
Secretary and Treasurer Keith Steer explained that the committee were very pleased entries had risen by 29 this year and the quality of the exhibits were superb.
Keith had successfully carried away five trophies for daffodils, other spring flowers and photography and secured a blue ribbon and the Chapman Cup for a bowl of mixed spring flowers, declared outstanding by the judge Jim Collins.
There was keen competition in both the camellias and shrubs section with Heather Frazier-Roberts carrying away the silver Bowringsleigh Trophy.
Linsay Johns won the Floral Art cup with some creative interpretations and Sheila Hine secured the handicrafts trophy for the first time.
Little Alfie Davies triumphed in the junior classes with some stunning entries.
Following a celebratory luncheon at The Cottage Hotel the day was brought to a conclusion by the 2025 President, Pat Janes, who presented all the trophies and awards.
The committee were extremely grateful to their judges who gave of their time free of charge and were Jim Collins, Jackie Case, Janet Wingate and Jeremy Willcocks.
Results of The West Alvington Horticultural Society – 23rd Show
West Alvington Parish Cup : Winner: Keith Steer, Runner Up: Heath Frazier-Roberts
Daffodil Cup: Winner: Keith Steer, Runner up: Heather Frazier-Roberts,
Spring Flowers Cup other than Daffodils: Winner: Keith Steer, Runner up: Heather Frazier-Roberts, Bowringsleigh Cup: Winner: Heather Frazier-Roberts, Runner up: Keith Steer
Chapman Cup: Winner: Keith Steer
Handicrafts Cup: Winner: Sheila Hine, Runner up: Diane Rogers
Photography Cup: Winner: Keith Steer, Runners up: James Norsworthy,
Floral Art Cup: Winners: Linsay Johns, Runner up: Cynthia Morgan,
Junior Cup: Winner; Alfie Davies Blue Ribbon: Winner Keith Steer
Certificates of merit: Keith Steer (5), Linsay Johns, Sheila Hine, Sarah Trout and Alfie Davies.
First prize winners: Keith Steer (17), Alfie Davies, Heather Frazier-Roberts, Sheila Hine, Linsay Johns (4), James Norsworthy (3), Mark Boon (2), Diane Rogers, Lynn Satterley, Sarah Trout (1)
Other prize winners: Lorraine Burton, Bob Gould, Sarah Morgan, Sylvia Norsworthy, Ian Satterley & Jackie Walster