The Kingsbridge Nature Festival opened last night with introductions and a screening of "Kiss The Ground" at Harbour House.
The festival continues until Sunday June 18 with lots of activities for all ages.
Today is all about nature and well-being with activities all across Kingsbridge. Saturday is the big wildlife day in the Recreation Ground and, on Sunday, the focus is on the estuary eco-system - based both in Harbour House and the on the Market Square.
Kingsbridge Mayor Cllr Philip Cole said: "The intention behind the festival is to celebrate our local environment, connect people to nature and inspire action to help protect it. ''We can all do something, whether as individuals or as a community, and those small actions will add up to have a big impact for nature and help our local bio-diversity thrive.''
There are already many examples of taking action for nature in town - Wild About Kingsbridge and the new pollinator patches that have been created, Force for Nature and their nature regeneration volunteering in and around the town, beach cleans and community clean-ups, and the community efforts this year led by the Town Council to plant new orchards.
Philip continued: ''So far 137 trees have been planted, plus many wonderful things done for nature every day by individuals. We hope the festival celebrates all these efforts and inspires more of it!.''
Kingsbridge Town Council has helped fund the festival as this joyful and participatory celebration of wildlife will help act as a launchpad for new groups and initiatives to protect and enhance local nature leaving a legacy for future generations. The Festival has been co-ordinated by Rosa Hannaford who also runs Kingsbridge Climate Action where she has also been involved with a Climate Fresk Workshop, Earth Day Celebration, Composting Roadshow and Seed Swap as well as instigating the very popular Kingsbridge Repair Café.