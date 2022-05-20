Kingsbridge children raise money for cancer charity

A team of 13 Year six boys and girls have so far raised over £1,600 for Cancer Research UK smashing the target of £300.

They took part in a charity relay run at Marvel Fitness Studio in Kingsbridge.

Organiser Yvette Duncan said: “They worked so hard showing resilience determination, endurance and supported and encouraged each other right until the end. We couldn’t be prouder. They had a target of 52 miles and they beat it (52.9 miles)

At five hours they were a few miles short and they all collectively decided that it wasn’t enough and they were all going to support each other for one final push and they weren’t going home until the goal was achieved.They did it.”