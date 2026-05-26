An evening of live folk music and food is set to return to Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum this summer.
The museum’s annual Music Evening in the Walled Garden will take place on Saturday, June 20, from 6pm to 9pm, featuring folk duo Silvington.
Tickets include entry and a cheese ploughman’s supper, while beer, wine and soft drinks will be available from a cash bar.
A fundraising raffle will also be held during the evening, with proceeds going towards the running of the museum.
Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum opened in 1972 in the former Kingsbridge Grammar School buildings and is named after William Cookworthy, who was born in the town and developed the first true hard-paste porcelain in England.
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