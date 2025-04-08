A couple with strong connections to Kingsbridge are celebrating their 70th anniversary today
Mary Williams (nee Donovan) was born in Kingsbridge and her husband Roderick Williams was born in Paignton.
They both went to Kingsbridge Grammar School and an article about the happy day appeared in the Gazette in 1955.
The couple tied the knot at St Edmund’s Church and were married by the Reverend J O Ellis.
The bride wore white lace over satin and tulle with a coronet of orange blossom and she wore a shoulder-length veil.
Her bouquet was of deep cream roses and orchids.
The reception was held at the Albion Hotel.