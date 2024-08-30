Kingsbridge Food Bank is looking for a new home after plans were announced for a new care home on the site.
The food bank has been at its current location on Wallingford Road for the past four years which is far longer than was originally envisaged.
Volunteer Trustee Gerrie Messer said: “The owner of the site has been fantastic.
“He’s let us stay here for much longer than we were expecting and he is now doing all he can to help us to find a new home.”
“When we first asked him if we could use the building and he agreed, he was astonished to find out how quickly we moved in with all our stuff.”
The food bank opened in 2012 and was the idea of a group of church leaders.
It now helps around 450 people within a ten-mile radius of Kingsbridge.
Site owner Neil Gurning said: “There are limited uses for this site.
“We’ve tried for many years to market the site for commercial use with no success and we can’t build housing on here because it’s on a flood plain and has other problems with ground and conditions.
“My first preference was to build affordable housing but it proved uneconomic.”
People are being consulted on their views for the 66-bedroom care home facility at the Avon Centre on Wallingford Road in Kingsbridge.
The developers, Frontier Estates are asking for views by Tuesday September 10.