A rewilding project has commenced in Kingsbridge, as volunteers rally round to tranform a steep bank at Squares Quay.
The Wild About Kingsbridge group came up with the initiative, which has seen community volunteers hard at work planting wildflowers to increase biodiversity.
Wild About Kingsbridge is a local group that focuses on supporting the wildlife as well as protecting and enhancing its habitats. They approached housing association LiveWest to see if the rewilding project would be possible after the idea was established.
LiveWest is a housing association with homes across the South West. The bank is owned by LiveWest. It is situated between some of its homes, and a car park run by South Hams District Council.
Dan Stathers, Wild About Kingsbridge volunteer, said: “The project has really captured the imagination of the Squares Quay residents and the people of Kingsbridge. The bank is right in the heart of town and is extremely steep, it’s almost like a natural amphitheatre. It had been thoroughly taken over by grassy tussocks, so during the past few month’s volunteers have been delicately cutting in terraces, raking out the dense thatch, and opening up the sward so wildflower seeds could be sown and plugs, and bulbs planted.
“Everyone is really excited to see what emerges this Spring, with well over fifty native species introduced. We’ve also planted a small orchard, so there’s lots going on to help our struggling insects. We’re very grateful to LiveWest for sponsoring the planting, along with our district councillors, town council, and local businesses, and a big thank you to all the volunteers and helpers who worked so hard to make it happen, with a special mention to the team from Till the Coast is Clear.”
Community Connector for LiveWest, Charlotte Holdsworth, who works closely with residents found out from them if they would like to volunteer on the rewilding project and has been keeping residents up to date with the progress.
Charlotte Holdsworth, Community Connector for LiveWest, said: “This project aligns with our Environmental Strategy and focus on sustainability as it will increase biodiversity in the area, improve a green space and offer customers the chance to volunteer together on helping shape their local environment. Residents have let me know they are very supportive of this wildflower focus so I’m really excited to see the wildlife and colour come Spring and the difference this will make to the area.”
Wild About Kingsbridge group members planted wildflower plugs on the bank at the end of October 2022. They were assisted by members of Till the Coast is Clear CIC and LiveWest residents from Squares Quay who wanted to volunteer.
The project was given £1,200 thanks to funding from Jewson Partnership Solutions, LiveWest and Kingsbridge Town Council.
LiveWest Resident, Alisia Jennings, said: “The land around Squares Quay has for many years been thought of as public land. But now finally residents can enjoy the wildflowers, and capture nature while embracing their new communal garden’s. Residents have watched as Dan and other volunteers have worked hard, planting trees and flowers. They are now all looking forward to the seasons ahead, that will bring new life into their everyday interactions with nature.