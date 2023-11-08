Work to upgrade nearly three kilometres of gas pipes is due to start in the West Alvington area of Kingsbridge, operator Wales and West Utilities has revealed.
The firm will start the £250,000 investment work later this month, on November 20, and complete it by May 2024, “barring any engineering difficulties”.
The company, which brings energy to 7.5 million people across the south west of England and Wales, said the work was essential to keep gas flowing safely and reliably and to ensure the network was ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane.
Following discussions with Devon County Council, the work will be split into three phases, and traffic management will be used throughout the scheme.
Phase one will result in a road closure on West Alvington Hill between the junctions of Butts Farm and Lower Street (November 20 – 22), followed by a road closure next year on West Alvington Hill between the junctions of Lower Street and Balkwill Road (January 2– March 11) during phase two.
The final phase will see a road closure on West Alvington Hill between the junctions of Balkwill Road and Waverley Road from March 11 to April 9.
Diversion routes will be clearly signposted, and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.
David Murdoch, who is managing the upgrade work, said efforts will be made to keep disruption to a minimum.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future,” he added.
The firm has also released a customer service freephone number 0800 912 2999 offering information about the work. The company can also be contacted on Twitter @WWUtilities or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwutilities.