Kingsbridge man arrested on suspicion of rape

A 27-year old Kingsbridge man was arrested on suspicion of rape and released on police bail until July 12 pending further enquiries following an incident last week.

Police were appealing for anyone who was around Duncombe Park between 9pm on Tuesday June 14 and 1am on Wednesday June 15 who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward.