Shop association Love Kingsbridge has teamed up with the Information Centre and Cookworthy Museum to host an Easter Trail for shoppers.
The challenge for ‘wannabe detectives’ will be to spot 12 children’s artefacts in shop windows up and down the town’s high street.
Shoppers taking part have until April 13 to complete the Easter Trail. They then have to return the entry form to the Information Centre or Cookworthy Museum to win an Easter Egg prize.
Julia Wingate from Love Kingsbridge said: "This activity is just for fun. We hope it will bring families into town over the two weeks of the Easter Holidays and allow us to showcase the town’s wonderful shops.”
She pointed out that the event would also help support the Cookworthy Museum with free entry to the Farm gallery and garden.
“We can't wait to see how everyone gets on. Feel free to share any photographs with us on Instagram @lovekingsbridge," she added.