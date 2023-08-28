Work building the new skate park in Kingsbridge is due to begin in the next few weeks and the facility should be open by Christmas.
The group posted on their Facebook page: ‘’We are stoked to announce that our skatepark is now fully funded with construction to begin in the next few weeks! SHDC have green lighted the project which will be completed in time for Christmas this year. Tree works have been ratified by your elected councillors after taking in everyone’s concerns and will allow greater use of the park year round. @wheelscape will now take the reins and deliver an amazing park our community will benefit from for many years! Massive thanks to all those involved and those that have donated to help make this project a reality, you have all been legends!’’
They continued by saying that it will be free to use: ‘’The vast majority of the money raised was was from grants and local donations. KTC donated money from reserves used for the upkeep of its play parks. SHDCs contribution came from a budget used for capital projects such as these.
Members of the public were enthused by the news.
Bill Noyce posted: ‘’Adam Sherring and all involved you legends. What an incredible achievement in the face of adversity.’’
Lorna Yabsley added: ‘’Fantastic at long last. It will be a great asset for the town. And something much needed for our young community.’’
The old ramps date from 2010 and will be replaced by new ones costing £250,000. South Hams District Council gave the project the green light in late June in the form of a ‘Certificate of Lawfulness’ to dismantle the old skate park and replace it with a new and slightly bigger one.
The contractor is Wheelscape and there will be areas for skateboards, BMX, roller blades and adapted wheelchairs. In addition, there will be a climbing wall, table tennis tables and a safe socialising area on the bank above the park.
The site is next to the Quay Park and Quayside Leisure Centre.