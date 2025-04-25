In early April, contractors Balfour Beatty said it it would be necessary to close a short section of one lane northbound on Tavistock Road, between Woolwell Roundabout and south of the footbridge, over the carriageway.
The lane closure was delayed so they could make some minor scheme design changes to avoid diverting utility services under the footpath but is now in place.
The lane closure is necessary to protect the workforce, as they construct the new crossing and drainage and then work on the central reservation.
It will be necessary to have a northbound lane closure in place until the summer.
Access and exit to the properties located within the works area will be available at all times, through the coned section of the works.
They apologise for any delays this lane closure may cause through our works area.