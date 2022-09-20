Last chance to write in Ivybridge Book of Condolence
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Tuesday 20th September 2022 10:20 am
(Ivybridge Town Council )
The Ivybridge town Book of Condolence is to close at 6pm this evening.
There is still time to write your thoughts and memories of Her late Majesty the Queen at the Town Hall and to be part of this sad but historic event.
