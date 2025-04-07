A vibrant new mural celebrating nature, community and sustainability has been unveiled at Sherford Vale School & Nursery, marking the culmination of an inspiring legacy art project. It has been created by professional artist, Mrs Murals, and inspired by pupils' original designs.
The mural was commissioned by the Sherford Consortium – a partnership between award-winning national housebuilders, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry Group, which includes Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Partnerships* – as a gift to mark the completion of the school building and create a lasting memento for the school community.
The artistic journey began when pupils created a stunning nature-themed installation for the King's coronation, featuring a beautiful 'tree of wildlife' collage. This original artwork was inspired by the book "It's Up to Us: A Children's Terra Carta for Nature, People and Planet," introduced by HRH King Charles, which explores themes of environmental stewardship and community responsibility.
Plymouth-based artist Mrs Murals created the mural over the course of a week, transforming the children's vision into a permanent masterpiece that now takes pride of place in the school's library. The completed mural showcases a tree of wildlife, incorporating elements of the pupils' original artwork and drawings of plants and animals, alongside the artist's own interpretations.
The timing of the mural's completion is particularly poignant, coinciding with the retirement of Sherford Vale's Head Teacher, Susie Evans, who has led the school since 2021.
Known for her creativity and artistic flair, the mural stands as a fitting tribute to her leadership and passion for the arts in education.
Emma Smith, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, part of the Sherford Consortium, said: "We are immensely proud of the completion of Sherford Vale School and delighted to gift this legacy mural to the school community – both present and future. This artwork celebrates the creativity of Sherford's children and their connection to the natural world, values that are central to our vision for Sherford. We hope it brings joy for many years to come and serves as a fitting centrepiece in this brilliant facility."
Susie Evans, Head Teacher at Sherford Vale, said: "It has been a joy to see the children's original artwork transformed into this permanent mural in the heart of our school. It is beautiful and such a fitting gift to leave behind. Mrs Murals has absolutely captured the children’s artwork and entwined it with her own artistic talent. A massive thank you to Sherford Consortium, Mrs Murals, and of course the children, for enabling the fruition of this idea. May it inspire for many years."
Mrs Murals, the artist behind the project, said: "I have designed a reproduction of the wonderful artwork created by the pupils of Sherford Vale to reflect the theme and message of the children's creations. I've added some copies of the children's drawings of plants and animals into the design, as well as including some of my own versions. As an eco-conscious artist who strives to work ethically and sustainably, this project aligns perfectly with my values, and it's been a privilege to bring the children's vision to life in such a beautiful space."