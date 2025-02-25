Dart RNLI’s, who are working hard on the transformation of Ferry View House into the new lifeboat station.
Following the completion of the extension’s foundations and the concrete slab, attention has turned to forming the new two-storey structure and shaping the site landscaping.
The steel framework is now visible, and teams are busy installing the timber roof framing on the existing building.
The gabion baskets are almost finished, providing a sturdy retaining structure around the site. The timber roof frame on the original station is well underway, setting the outline for the extended building.
Masonry work is the next milestone, with blockwork soon to rise and form the main envelope of the extension.