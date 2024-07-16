South Hams and West Devon Councils in partnership with registered charity, Fusion Lifestyle, is offering children living in care and care leavers (up to the age of 25yrs) free access to all Fusion Leisure centres in South Hams and West Devon, with the aim of helping them to live healthier and more active lives.
This new initiative funded by SHDC and WDBC and supported by Devon County Council (DCC) Children and Young people Team The scheme was introduced in the new year, but there are still plenty of places to fill. Fusion teams across all the leisure centres are now calling on all social workers in the area to spread the word and sign up.
Signing up to the scheme is very simple. There’s a letter for social workers to submit, along with an application to be completed by either the young person or foster carer, which will give access to free swimming, gym and soft play facilities.
Cllr Victor Abbott, South Hams Executive Member for Community Services and Leisure, said: “I’m delighted that we are supporting this initiative. Exercise is so important to wellbeing and opening up access in this way for children in care and care leavers is a tremendous idea."
Clare Bill from Fusion Lifestyle added: We are very committed to making sport and exercise accessible to everyone, so we were delighted when the council offered to fund this important initiative.”
The scheme is available at the following Fusion Leisure Centres: Kingsmead, Parklands, Meadowlands, Dartmouth, Ivybridge, Totnes and Quayside.