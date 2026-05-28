The current weather is apparently caused by climate change. It’s nice and warm for a while and we think we would like it to last. In general, people enjoy being warm but what are the effects on the whole world?
Clearly, the temperature of the whole planet has been affected by the rise in temperature. Dramatic changes are reported. For example, large pieces of ice are floating away from their site after eons when the ice was frozen in the ice sheet. Can this be good?
Then there is the rise in sea level around the world. Clearly this has problems with areas being swamped. Non salt water is needed to grow crops. It seems to me that there is a danger of a lack of fresh water, and parched areas will grow in extent.
The abundance of wonderful plants, birds, fish and land animals are also suffering from living in a changed world.
It is believed that one cause of these changes is the burning of fossil fuels. The gases produced cause the rise in temperature. So can the cause be stopped? Clearly the manufacture of low emission cars is one small step - but that’s not enough.
How do we think God regards these changes? If we look back in the Bible, we see that God created the world for mankind to inhabit. It talks about planting crops in the ground.
My colleague’s Comment on May 21 made the startling statement that the estimated number of atoms in the entire universe is far less than the calculated chance of life anywhere. Life is beyond rare! That tells me we are that life! There might not be anymore.
So, I suggest we all resort to prayer and seek God’s urgent help to solve this problem.
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